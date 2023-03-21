RIA Novosti: RF Armed Forces repelled attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regain positions in the Krasnoliman direction

The Russian military repelled attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to regain lost positions in the Krasnoliman direction. About it RIA News said the head of the press center of the group “Center” of the Russian troops, Alexander Savchuk.

He said that the reconnaissance group revealed the movement of Ukrainian infantry and equipment in the direction of the stronghold. After that, the enemy was hit by a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result, the Armed Forces suffered losses.

Savchuk also reported on an attempt by a mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out an attack near the village of Torskoye. According to him, the enemy was stopped by remote detonation of equipment in a minefield and artillery strikes.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia destroyed more than 90 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers, the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and three vehicles in a day.

On March 18, VGTRK reporter Andriy Rudenko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine again used chemical weapons in the Donbass, but at the same time, a poisonous cloud covered the Ukrainian military themselves. According to the military correspondent, this happened on March 16 in the Krasnoliman direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, using drones, tried to attack the positions of Russian troops with chemical munitions. But due to the changed direction of the wind, the poisonous cloud turned out to be over the positions of the Ukrainians.