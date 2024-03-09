Military personnel of the Russian group of troops “Center” repelled eight counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Avdiivka direction, enemy losses amounted to up to 400 soldiers. This was stated on March 9 by the head of the group’s press center, Alexander Savchuk.

“During the day, the group’s units repelled eight counterattacks of the 23rd and 47th mechanized brigades in the areas [населенных пунктов] Novobakhmutovka, Semenovka, Berdychi, 78th Airborne Assault Regiment in the area [населенных пунктов] Orlovka, Tonenkoye, 59th motorized infantry and 24th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area [населенных пунктов] Vodyanoye, Pervomaiskoye, Dzerzhinskoye,” he said.

Savchuk added that during the day, military personnel defeated about 350 targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including two control points, 13 strong points and more than 80 field artillery positions. In addition, in the Berdychi area, heavy flamethrower systems (HFS) destroyed five enemy strongholds.

Earlier, on March 8, the Ministry of Defense reported that crews of supersonic Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attacked a fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka direction. For the strike, unguided FAB-500 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC) were used.

On March 4, it was reported that crews of the Grad MLRS of the Center group of troops destroyed the location of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka direction. First, the Russian military targeted vehicles on the ground, and then waited until darkness and hit a concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, also eliminating its platoon stronghold.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

