Departure of the Russian Armed Forces from Rabotino near Zaporozhye explained

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia tactically withdrew from the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, said the acting head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky.

To stay on a bare plane, when there is no way to completely dig in, in general, it does not seem appropriate Evgeny BalitskyActing Head of the Zaporozhye Region

According to Balitsky, as a result of rather long battles, Rabotino practically does not exist, the settlement “remained only on the map.” However, he stressed that Russian troops are at the heights that are dominant, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fell into the “funnel” at the bottom.

The new line of defense runs south of Rabotino

Analytical project “Rybar” claimsthat the last couple of weeks, the control of Russian troops remained only over five or six houses on the southern outskirts of the settlement: all other buildings in the village were destroyed, and Ukrainian formations confidently held on to the northern outskirts.

By information of the WarGonzo project, Russian troops retreated to the nearest forest plantation, the line of contact did not change significantly. “At the same time, there are practically no places left in Rabotino itself to somehow hide from artillery. Now our opponents have to deal with this, ”the message says.

In the battles for Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost the British Challenger 2 tank for the first time

The new head of the British Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, promptly confirmed the loss of the first of 14 Challenger 2 tanks delivered to Ukraine near Rabotino. According to him, the crew of the tank survived and was successfully evacuated. The minister called the loss of the tank logical, since it was in the combat zone.

In addition, Shapps denied data on the preparation of new batches of tanks, saying that the UK supplies the Armed Forces with enough armored vehicles.

Success near Rabotino was achieved by bringing new reserves into battle

According to military expert Yevgeny Norin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed a new tactical group in the Rabotino area from well-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. “The very fact of the introduction of such forces is significant,” he said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Ukraine has thrown a serious trump card on the table and it would be naive to believe that this trump card will play. Evgeny Norinmilitary expert

According to Norin, the RF Armed Forces also deployed fresh forces to the Rabotino area, in particular, Pskov paratroopers from the 76th Airborne Division. This whole battle is a game of accumulating and depleting reserves. “And first of all, we need to look at the expenditure of reserves, because positions will not protect themselves,” he stressed. Norin recalled that not so long ago, the Russian side made a move by launching an offensive near Kupyansk, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to stop just by transferring reserves, and now the move is for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The loss of Rabotino will not have a global impact on the Zaporozhye sector of the front

In an interview with Lenta.ru, military expert Yevgeny Norin stressed that the positional situation remains normal for the Russian forces. “There is nothing terrible in the loss of Rabotino in itself. This is not a fight for key positions, this is a fight for reserves,” he said.

Each specific village is not important now, Rabotino is not a key point of Russian defense Evgeny Norinmilitary expert

According to Norin, having taken Rabotino, the Armed Forces of Ukraine overcame the foreground of the Russian defensive line and reached the first line of defense. “When Ukrainians declare a “breakthrough”, this is, to put it mildly, not true. Now the Armed Forces of Ukraine have won a prize in the form of a battle on the main line of defense of the Russian army, moreover, in a narrow area. Overcoming the foreground in two months of fighting can hardly be called a success, ”he said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine continue attacks in other areas of the Zaporozhye direction

According to the head of the public movement “We are with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov, the Russian military was able to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops on the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye region. He clarified that on this sector of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack Russian troops in the direction of the villages of Novodonetskoye and Novomayorskoye, but were driven back.

Rogov also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to transfer the personnel of the Azov special-purpose brigade (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to the Orekhovskoye direction. “They didn’t exist before. This suggests that against the backdrop of the failure of the counteroffensive, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine throws everyone in general in order to somehow push the situation in this direction, ”Rogov said.