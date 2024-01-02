Russian aviation with guided munitions hit 20 strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Krasnolimansk direction. About this January 3 “Interfax” said senior officer of the press center of the Central Group of Russian Forces Leonid Sharov.

“Bomber aviation carried out strikes with UMPC-500 universal planning and correction modules on 20 strongholds and one command and observation post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he said.

According to Sharov, the Russian military destroyed the Ukrainian T-64 tank in the Serebryansky forestry area, in addition, the crew of the Strela-10 combat vehicle destroyed the enemy’s Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kremennaya area.

The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces per day amounted to up to 90 military personnel, one tank and a supply vehicle, the senior officer added.

The day before, on January 2, senior officer Sharov reported that Russian bombers attacked 22 strongholds and command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction. As he pointed out, the artillerymen of the Center group suppressed and hit more than 120 targets, including during counter-battery combat.

Before this, on January 1, the crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit manpower and lightly armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction. The strike was carried out by S-8 unguided aircraft missiles. The attack was carried out with pitching at an extremely low altitude.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

