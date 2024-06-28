MO: The Russian Armed Forces declassified and destroyed the S-300 air defense system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Iskander-M substation near Odessa

The Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the declassified position of the S-300 PS anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). It was destroyed by the crew of the Iskander-M OTRK, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

“As a result of the strike, the following were destroyed: the radar station RPN (targeting illumination radar), NVO (low-altitude detector) and the combat control cabin,” the defense department specified.

Earlier, British analyst Alexander Merkuris assessed the effectiveness of Russian Iskanders in the special military operation zone (SVO). According to him, these are significantly more modern systems than ATACMS. They fly along a complex trajectory, which significantly complicates their interception, and the Ukrainians are forced to admit that they cannot shoot them down.