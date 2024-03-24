The Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian Su-24s at the Martynovka airfield in the Nikolaev region

The Russian Armed Forces struck the Martynovka airfield of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Nikolaev region. The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, clarified that as a result, two Ukrainian Su-24 fighters that took part in the attack on Sevastopol on the night of March 24 were hit.

We can safely talk about two [ликвидированных] Su-24 aircraft converted to launch foreign missiles, and about a large warehouse of aircraft missiles, the explosion of which caused a very strong detonation, which was heard and felt 12 kilometers from the airfield Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

At the same time, Lebedev added that the final results of the attack on the Ukrainian airfield are still unknown.

Su-24 hit Sevastopol with foreign long-range missiles

According to the coordinator, it was the destroyed Ukrainian fighters that most likely launched the missiles. As the underground reported, the planes arrived in the Voznesensky district from the Odessa direction around midnight.

Judging by the sound, it seems that two of them landed at the Martynovsky airfield, the third is unclear whether it also landed, or circled and flew off in the direction of Yuzhnoukrainsk Sergey Lebedevcoordinator of the Nikolaev underground

Lebedev stated that after the attack on Sevastopol, Ukraine planned to use the Martynovsky airfield as a jump airfield. When the Ukrainian planes landed, they were attacked by Russian forces. “Very fast and high-quality work by Russian fighters,” he concluded.

Agents from Odessa helped determine the targets for the Russian strike

The underground fighter said that messages from his agents from Odessa helped determine the targets for the Russian strike.

“Good evening! From Odessa. Seryoga, this is the third time this month I’ve watched [украинский] military plane over Odessa. Flies very low, at very high speed. Now, at 22:20, he made a circle and went to the northwest,” he quoted the corresponding message.

The authorities called the attack on Sevastopol the most massive in recent times

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported that ten missiles were shot down over the city during a night shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces – according to him, this is the most massive strike in recent times.

The government representative clarified that four people were injured as a result – they suffered cut wounds and shrapnel wounds. A 65-year-old local resident did not survive after a rocket fragment hit the end of a house on Yalta Street.

Razvozhaev asked Sevastopol residents not to approach parts of downed missiles found in the city and to report such finds to emergency services. “Well, those who posted videos of work [средств противовоздушной обороны], which has already flown through the ukropublik, is already being calculated by the authorities. This is criminally punishable,” he recalled.