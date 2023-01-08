The Russian military hit a military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a self-propelled mortar 2S4 “Tulip” in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass. This was announced on January 8 “RIA News”.

It is noted that the drone operator of the 1st Slavic brigade corrected the fire with 240 mm ammunition. They are used to destroy fortifications, as well as enemy manpower and equipment.

According to the agency, the hit of the shells destroyed the solid concrete fortifications of the military facility and the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 4, mortarmen of the Central Military District spoke about preparations for hostilities in the NVO zone. It was noted that most often mortars have single targets, such as a command and observation post or infantry, which is located in a forest belt.

Earlier, on December 20, it was reported that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia continue to inflict fire damage on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the NMD. Thus, mortar crews of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck at military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. With the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle, the speed and accuracy of hitting targets is achieved. The commander receives a picture in real time.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

