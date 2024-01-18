Russian artillerymen of the Vostok group have increased attacks on artillery crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern Donetsk direction, a serviceman with the call sign Grek reported on January 19.

“Now in the southern Donetsk direction we are working even more vigorously, more actively and more often on targets, destroying enemy crews. We work mainly with artillery crews, self-propelled guns, and sometimes with infantry,” he reported TASS.

According to Grek, over the past few weeks, among the targets hit by the Russian Armed Forces are Soviet-style artillery installations and Western-made M777 howitzers.

Grek’s colleague with the call sign Starenky clarified that there is practically no counter-battery fighting on the part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this sector of the front.

On January 18, the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, reported that Russian military personnel destroyed more than 40 field artillery crews of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a counter-battery fight in the Krasnoliman direction.

Before this, on January 17, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin showed the work of sappers of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, who are actively engaged in demining the liberated territories of new Russian regions. The sappers are assisted by a special Uran-6 robot, but most of the work in the unit is done by people.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.