The Russian Armed Forces have developed a collective immunity to the coronavirus. This was stated by the head of the Military Medical Academy named after S.M. Kirov Evgeny Kryukov during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), reports TASS…

“The Ministry of Defense has completed the formation of collective immunity,” Kryukov said. According to him, vaccination among the military was voluntary and easier than among civilians.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko estimated the proportion of Russians who are immune to coronavirus. According to Murashko, at the moment in Russia the proportion of people who have immunity to infection is “not bad.” “But this is still not enough to eliminate. Our task is elimination, ”he stressed.

Murashko also emphasized that the participation of all Russians in the vaccination against COVID-19 is the main condition for creating herd immunity so that the virus eventually leaves the country.