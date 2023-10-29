The head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, said on October 29 that the Russian military suppressed about 15 field artillery crews and also destroyed a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansk direction.

“In the Krasnolimansky direction in the area of ​​the Torsky section of the Serebryansky forestry, the actions of units of the Center group of troops and artillery fire inflicted fire on the assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 15th regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine,” he quotes as saying “RIA News”.

As Savchuk pointed out, the Russian Armed Forces hit areas where equipment and manpower of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were concentrated.

In addition, during the counter-battery fight, it was possible to open and suppress about 15 field artillery crews, as well as destroy an enemy tank.

The day before, Savchuk reported that Russian military personnel repelled four attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the Krasnolimansk direction. Also, during the counter-battery fight, it was possible to suppress about 15 field artillery crews, more than 120 Ukrainian militants, two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit (SPG) were destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.