The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the South Donetsk direction

The Russian Army destroyed two reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the South Donetsk direction near the settlement of Novomikhailovka. Writes about this TASS with reference to the head of the press center of the Vostok group of troops, Oleg Chekhov.

According to him, two reconnaissance groups were eliminated south of Novomikhailovka and northwest of Priyutnoye. During the counter-battery fight, Ukrainian troops lost a Rapier anti-tank gun and six mortar crews.

On September 8, it also became known that the Russian Armed Forces had liquidated a reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine west of Novodonetsk in the southern Donetsk direction. In addition, the Russian military stopped an attempt by a group of Ukrainian infantry to cross the Shaitanka River in the Novodonetsk area.