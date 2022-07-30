The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the destruction of the echelon with the battalion of the first brigade of Zelensky in the DPR

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) defeated a military train transporting an elite assault battalion of the 1st separate brigade of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated to journalists by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

The speaker of the Russian military department said that the military train was destroyed on Thursday evening, July 28, at the Krasnoarmeysk station of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by high-precision air-based weapons.

Konashenkov added that more than 140 nationalists were killed, and about 250 more Ukrainian servicemen were injured of varying severity. The equipment that was in the echelon was put out of action, he stressed.

Also, a representative of the military department said that high-precision missiles of the Iskander complex near the city of Bogodukhov, Kharkiv region, hit the point of temporary deployment of the formation of Ukrainian nationalists Kraken.

The start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was announced on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goals the denazification and demilitarization of the country.