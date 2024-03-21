PanzerWaffle published footage of the defeat of the Estonian THeMIS UG platform in the Northern Military District

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) for the first time destroyed the Estonian robotic platform THeMIS UGV from Milrem Robotics in the special military operation (SVO) zone. Posted footage of equipment destruction Telegram-PanzerWaffle channel.

It is clarified that deliveries of 14 such devices were announced in November 2022. The transfer of 14 ground robots was planned to be carried out jointly with the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH.

In January 2023, one THeMIS UGV platform was found in the supply lists of the “Poroshenko Foundation” of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Ukrainian helicopters at a landing site in the Donetsk People's Republic. Aerial reconnaissance detected three helicopters that landed on a hidden area. As a result, two out of three targets were destroyed.