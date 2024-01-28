The Russian Army (RF Armed Forces) destroyed the control center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) using the Orlan drone in the Kupyansk direction. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported this on January 28.

Unmanned aircraft crews of the Western Group of Forces helped Russian military personnel direct precision weapons fire at the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces units thanks to laser-guided drones. After unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) transmitted the coordinates of the command post of a battalion of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army to the crews of the Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, Russian artillery hit the target.

“Our “birds” are equipped with laser target guidance. On our first visit, we uncovered a concentration of armored vehicles and Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in a forest plantation. While one side was returning from reconnaissance, the second had already taken off to direct fire from one of the 152-mm self-propelled howitzers, which used Krasnopol precision-guided ammunition. We hit the target with the first shot,” quotes “RIA News” commander of the Orlan UAV crew with the call sign Glaz.

Earlier, on January 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the latest Supercam reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Vostok group of troops. It is noted that they are on duty around the clock over the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On January 18, military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin said: if you compare Western and Russian drones, you will notice that they are similar in many ways, but Russia managed to overtake its competitors in some areas. He noted that attack drones such as the Lancet are extremely difficult to intercept.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

