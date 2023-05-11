Servicemen of the Vostok group destroyed a command and staff vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near the village of Hryhorivka with a Lancet loitering ammunition. This was announced on Thursday, May 11 TASS head of the press center of the group Alexander Gordeev.

“The Lancet loitering ammunition destroyed an enemy command and staff vehicle in the area of ​​​​the village of Grigorovka,” he said.

In addition, Gordeev added that the crew of the anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) “Tor” shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Leleka”.

The day before, the head of the press service of the Yug group, Vadim Astafiev, said that the Russian Armed Forces attacked the warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and eliminated the 152-millimeter Msta-B artillery gun.

At the same time, footage of the destruction of Ukrainian equipment by Lancet drones appeared. The operational-combat tactical formation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) (OBTF) “Cascade” is operating in the arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. With the help of the Lancets, they can even destroy enemy guns disguised from drones.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.