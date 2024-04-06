Russian troops hit five boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at landing sites and when trying to approach the left bank of the Dnieper. This was announced on April 6 by the head of the press center of the Dnepr group of troops, Roman Kodryan.

According to him, in the Kherson direction, the group’s units continued to defend the left bank of the river, delivering fire strikes on objects, equipment and artillery of the Ukrainian army on the right bank.

“At night, control of the movement of watercraft along the Dnieper River was carried out; five enemy boats were hit by artillery and attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles. – Ed.) in places where troops were loading and when trying to approach the left bank,” his words are quoted in the military message departments in the Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces there amounted to up to 30 military personnel, two vehicles, a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery mount, M777, D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

