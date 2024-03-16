The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 300 Kraken fighters during an air bomb strike

The Chief of Staff of the Joint Group of Forces, Colonel General Alexei Kim, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about the losses of Ukraine and the destruction of equipment supplied to Kyiv. According to him, Russian troops hit the location of the Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage unit “Kraken” (formed by veterans of the Azov regiment, which is included in the list of terrorist organizations and banned in Russia).

The Russian Armed Forces hit the Kraken with aircraft ammunition

According to Kim, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering significant losses in equipment and manpower as a result of the use of high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

Over the past week, Russian forces have destroyed three American Patriot systems, a Vampire multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, more than 10 foreign-made artillery systems and warehouses of fuel, lubricants and ammunition.

He also reported the destruction of up to 300 Kraken fighters as a result of a strike by a volume-detonating aerial bomb weighing 1.5 tons.

During the meeting, Shoigu was also shown footage of the destruction of military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In particular, the videos presented by the ministry demonstrate the destruction of the radar and launcher of the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through the border with Russia for three days

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that during attempts to break through the Russian border in three days from March 12 to 14, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 1.5 thousand people, including 500 irrevocably.

In addition, 18 enemy tanks and 23 armored vehicles were destroyed. The department emphasized that all attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break into the Belgorod and Kursk regions were repelled by the joint efforts of units of the West group of troops and the border authorities of the Federal Security Service.