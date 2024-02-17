Russian military personnel liquidated 11 temporary deployment points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern Donetsk direction. About this on February 18 “Interfax” said the head of the press center of the group of Russian troops “Vostok” Alexander Gordeev.

“11 temporary deployment points, four control points for unmanned aircraft and four field ammunition depots were destroyed,” he said.

Gordeev also noted that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation stopped the attempts of the Ukrainian military to carry out rotation at the forefront in the areas of Staromayorskoye, Priyutnoye and Lugovskoye. He added that units of the Center group carried out attacks on the forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Urozhainy, Ugledar and Staromayorsky throughout the day.

Earlier, on February 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the artillery crew of the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the Vostok group of troops, while performing fire missions, destroyed lightly armored vehicles, infantry and fortified strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern Donetsk direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

