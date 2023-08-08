RusVesna: Russian Armed Forces counterattacked near Kleshcheevka and knocked out the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a number of strongholds

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) counterattacked Ukrainian forces near Klescheevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and drove them out of a number of strongholds. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

According to him, in the area of ​​​​the settlement, after the transfer and introduction of Russian reinforcements into battle, positional battles and intensive artillery work continued in recent days. Russian troops, after artillery preparation, carried out a series of counterattacks on the outskirts of the village.

During the assault, the Russian military drove out the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) from several strongholds. Also, positional battles and attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine with small forces west of Andreevka and northwest of Kurdyumovka continue. At the same time, the advance of Ukrainian forces on the southern flank was stopped.

After suffering losses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to pull up significant forces and are regrouping, intending to continue the offensive soon.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the course of active defense in the Donetsk direction, units of the southern group of forces successfully repelled eight attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After repulsing the attacks, Russian servicemen counterattacked the retreating enemy in the areas of Belogorovka and Vodyany, as a result of which they took up more advantageous positions.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin explained such actions as Moscow’s response to the requests of the Donbass republics for help.