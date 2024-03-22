Underground: Russian Armed Forces hit the strategic Elektrotyazhmash plant in Kharkov

The Russian army attacked the Elektrotyazhmash plant in Kharkov. There was heavy equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces there, he said in a conversation with RIA News coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergey Lebedev.

“Additional information has been received that the Elektrotyazhmash plant has been hit,” Lebedev’s words are quoted in the publication.

It is noted that the plant is of strategic importance for the economic and security sectors of Ukraine. The company, in particular, produces generators for hydroelectric power plants.

Previously, due to damage received after the night attack on March 22, the operation of the Dnieper hydroelectric power station was stopped. According to the director of Ukrhydroenergo Igor Sirota, at the moment experts are finding it difficult to name the time frame for restoring power generation at the facility.