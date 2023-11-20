A man will be convicted in Krasnodar for breaking a window on a tram and injuring a girl

In Krasnodar, investigators completed a criminal investigation into a 41-year-old local resident who threw a glass bottle at a tram window. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The man is accused under Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. His case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. During the investigation, the accused admitted guilt, repented of his crime and cooperated with the investigation.

On the evening of July 15, the defendant argued with the tram conductor. After which the man got out of the vehicle and threw a glass bottle at him. As a result, a window broke, next to which there was a six-year-old girl. She received injuries to her head and face and was hospitalized.

