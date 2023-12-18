A Russian television series has shaken Ukrainian society. Its titled Slovo Patsana. Krov on asphalt and it is the most viewed series today on the Internet in Ukraine. Slovo Patsana It is produced with money from the Russian Government, from the State that has unleashed a war against Ukraine. The invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin has strengthened their national identity among Ukrainians, in a country that has been independent for only 32 years. But the series is showing that historical ties with the current enemy continue to exist.

Russian internet pages are blocked in Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture has reminded that it is prohibited to disseminate audiovisual products from the country that bombs and attacks them. Not only that, the Russian language has been separated by law from the public administration, the school system and has been marginalized on radio and television. Slovo Patsana It can only be seen through pirated downloads, and despite this, its success is overwhelming. The media knows that it is the most viewed series on the internet because the main song on its soundtrack, Tatarinis the most listened to in the Ukrainian service of music platforms Spotify and Appleand the fourth on YouTube.

Slovo Patsana. Krov on asphalt (in Spanish, “Word of a guy. Blood on the asphalt”) tells the story of some teenagers who join the criminal gangs of the city of Kazan in the last years of the Soviet Union. It is funded by the Russian Institute for Internet Development. The series shows a cruel and violent society, there have even been petitions in Russia for it to be cancelled.

“In Ukraine, a Russian series that promotes violence, crime and the inherent aesthetics of the aggressor country is being spread on the Internet, especially among teenagers,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture warned in a statement on December 7. “It contains hostile propaganda that is unacceptable in Ukraine during the war,” he added in an official note. The ministry warned that viewing fiction is illegal because it can only be found on pirate websites or Russian platforms. It can also be seen on Telegram channels.

“For the information security of our country,” the Ministry of Culture continued, “it is important to stop the dissemination of Russian content, to prevent the influence of its information and its psychological operations in Ukraine.” Despite the warning from the authorities, social networks and Ukrainian forums are full of comments – for and against – from people who have seen the series. Anna Alkhim is a influencer ukraine of fashion and style, with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. Alkhim unleashed a storm against her by acknowledging in one of her messages that she was fascinated with Slovo Patsana. Media and hundreds of users on social networks have accused her of being a Russian propagandist.

The controversy has grown so much that even former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko referred to the series in a meeting with young people on December 9 and in which he asked the audience not to watch it: “We will achieve victory with patriots, not with thugs.” . The word patsana, depending on the context, also means bully. Actress Irma Vitovska published a video on Facebook in which she even asked the Security Services of Ukraine (SSU, the secret services) to act against the viewing of the series: “I want to warn the SSU and all citizens of Ukraine, our teenagers “They sympathize with Russian television series, from the country that is killing our teenagers and everyone in general.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The SSU is one of the organizations in charge of identifying possible Russian collaborators, including those who spread enemy propaganda. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) denounced in an October report that “disproportionate sentences” are being produced in Ukraine based on messages on social networks: “The OHCHR has documented the case of a woman of 60 years old who was accused of justifying armed aggression and the violent overthrow of the State for having shared messages on social networks about the war in Ukraine. She was sentenced to five years in prison.”

Image of “Slovo Patsana. Krov na asfalte” taken from Kironium.

Vitovska particularly regretted some comments she had read that were nostalgic for the USSR: “All these positive comments are as dangerous as war, I would like to ask the parents of these young people if they have a conscience.” Katerina Yakovlenko, an expert on Soviet visual culture, explained on December 8 in Suspilne —a state media— that the success of Slovo Patsana is an example of the “ostalgie” in the former countries of the communist bloc, a concept of German origin that is formed with the words ost (this) and nostalgia (nostalgia): “Curiosity and fascination with the crime of the eighties and nineties in literature and cinema is a classic component of ostalgie”. For Yakovlekno, “it is neither good nor bad,” and does not in itself indicate an affinity with Russia. “The phenomenon especially affects new generations, who have no direct memory of that time or who were very young,” adds this researcher.

“Russian determines us”

Most of Ukraine was for centuries a region of the Russian Empire, including the USSR, so cultural ties are inevitable, according to a December 11 article in N.V. screenwriter Andrii Kokotiukha: “A Ukrainian cannot imagine [creciendo] in Birmingham or Baltimore, but in Kazan yes, easily, because the urban development of the USSR is the same. “The Russian language is a birthmark, whether we like it or not, and it determines us.”

The use of the Ukrainian language has skyrocketed since the start of the invasion. Millions of people who had Russian as their first language have changed their language. But even so, its use continues to be common, especially in the east. In November, controversy arose after the vice-rector of the Lviv Polytechnic University, Lilia Zhuk, attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces because she had discovered that thousands of soldiers communicated in Russian. The vice-rector, who comes from the more nationalist west of the country, wrote that these soldiers “cannot be called Ukrainians.” Zhuk, who is a philologist and former deputy, was dismissed from her position after complaints expressed by senior army officers and by the Government itself.

Anatoli and Valeria are a young couple who agree to speak with EL PAÍS on the condition of keeping their identity anonymous. They are 31 and 22 years old and they are fans of Slovo Patsana. “That doesn't mean we are pro-Russian, but the series takes me back to my gang childhood in Krivii Rih [ciudad industrial del este de Ucrania]”says Anatoli. Valeria assures that the series gives a bad image of Russia. “You understand that the violence that appears will lead in the future to people who end up supporting a war like the one we are suffering,” adds Anatoli. They both remember that Aigel Gaisina, the singer of the song Tatarin He published a message against war and in favor of peace on his social networks.

The Ukrainian government and presidency are doing everything possible to eliminate Russian influence. The Ukrainian law for the protection of national minorities, updated last week, now indicates that the Russian will be permanently banned from public institutions. The president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that the law adapts to the recommendations of the Venice Commission on the protection of Ukrainian identity diversity, but the Commission asked that Ukraine comply with its Constitution, which protects “the free development, use and the protection of the Russian.” The Venice Commission understands that wartime is a “transition,” during which this provision can be avoided. These recommendations are key for the EU in its future decision to open Ukraine accession negotiations.

Viktor Tregubov, Ukrainian army officer and regular analyst in the media, including EL PAÍS, commented on December 5 on his social networks that the prohibition policy is like trying to put doors on the countryside and that what Ukraine needs is to create productions of quality: “If you want Ukrainian culture to win, produce content in Ukrainian. But don't do it under the principle of hiding [el contenido ruso] or thinking that the patriotism of the work will compensate for its artistic shortcomings. Banning all Russian content will not be successful.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_