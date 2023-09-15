The State Department will summon Russian Ambassador Antonov after the expulsion of two US diplomats from Moscow

The US State Department will summon Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov after the expulsion of two American diplomats from Moscow. Department spokesman Matt Miller announced this during a briefing. RIA News.

“I will not talk about specific retaliatory steps, but you can definitely expect that we will do this (call Antonov – Note “Tapes.ru”),” Miller said. He added that information about US retaliatory measures will be brought to the attention of the Russian government.

Earlier, the head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow, Lynn Tracy, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, was given a harsh demarche with the presentation of an official note regarding the incompatibility with the diplomatic status of the actions of the First Secretary of the US Embassy, ​​Jeffrey Sillin, and the Second Secretary of the Embassy, ​​David Bernstein. They were both declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country within seven days. The Foreign Ministry emphasized the inadmissibility of “illegal activity and interference in the internal affairs of Russia.”