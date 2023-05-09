The crowd prevented Russian Ambassador Andreev from laying flowers at the memorial cemetery in Warsaw

A crowd of protesters at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw blocked the path of the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, and other diplomats. This is reported RIA News.

It is specified that Andreev was prevented from laying flowers and honoring the memory of soldiers who died for the liberation of Poland from fascism. One of the protesters had a speaker, through which he turned to the ambassador with a demand to remove the St. George ribbon. As a result, the crowd pushed the arrived diplomats to their cars, the latter had to leave the memorial cemetery.

The ambassador noted that no one was injured during the incident. In turn, the police who worked at the cemetery said that they had no reason to interfere with the protesters.

On May 9 last year, unknown persons attacked Andreev during commemorative events at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers in Warsaw. He was doused with red paint and was not allowed to lay a memorial wreath in honor of the celebration of Victory Day. The ambassador was accompanied by his wife and a group of diplomats from the Russian diplomatic mission.