The Russian Ambassador to the Vatican protested against the accusations of the Pope of Rome in the cruelty of the RF Armed Forces in the NVO

The accusations of Pope Francis against the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia are outrageous, said Russian Ambassador to the Vatican Alexander Avdeev. His words lead TASS.

“On the evening of November 28, I made a presentation to the leadership of the Vatican’s foreign service, expressing outrage at the strange statements attributed to Pope Francis in his interview, published by Americamagazine, published in the United States,” he said.

According to him, Moscow protested the words of the pontiff, according to which the Russian military allegedly showed cruelty during a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.