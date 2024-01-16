Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin called on the United States to concentrate on domestic policy

Moscow wants the United States to focus on its domestic policy, said Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin. About it reports L.B.C.

According to him, Washington needs to take care of the interests of its own country, for example, “about Mexico and other things.” “We would very much welcome the fact that they will finally concentrate on domestic policy,” the diplomat emphasized.

Kelin believes that by wanting to include Ukraine in European structures and NATO, the United States wants to “shift this burden” onto the shoulders of Europeans.

In September, Kelin said that British rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine was changing. He noted that today London still shows its belligerence and uncompromisingness in matters of Ukraine, but this is done only in public. At the same time, some government officials, in dialogues with representatives of the Russian Embassy, ​​are already pointing to the idea that the current crisis should be resolved politically rather than militarily.