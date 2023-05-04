Russia will respond to the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin when it deems it necessary. This was pointed out by the Russian Ambassador to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov on Thursday, May 4.

“Russia will respond to a daring and presumptuous terrorist attack. He will answer when he considers it necessary, ”the ambassador wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also noted that the answer would be given by Moscow “in accordance with the assessment of the threat that Kyiv created for the leadership” of the country.

According to him, the crimes of the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicate that the opponents of the Russian Federation “have no desire to seek peace and save thousands of lives of ordinary Ukrainians.”

“Of course, we will take this circumstance into account in building our line in realizing the goals and objectives of the special military operation,” Antonov added.

An attempt to strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin was made on the night of May 3. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. What happened in the Kremlin was regarded as a terrorist act.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that after the drones attempted to attack the Kremlin, there could be no negotiations with the regime of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. He also stated that the “Nazi regime in Kiev” must be recognized as a terrorist organization.

Political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov, in turn, pointed out that Ukraine’s attempt to strike at the Kremlin is far from the first enemy attack on Russian civilian facilities and diplomacy in this context does not make sense. He noted that now it is more important to figure out where the unmanned device came from, how it arrived, how it passed through the air defense systems.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack on the fact of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia. According to the agency, two drones were aimed at the Kremlin, but were disabled in time.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.