“The Polish leadership promised to transfer 14 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. Recently it was announced that all of them have already been delivered to Kyiv. Most of the Soviet weapons and military equipment (WME) that Poland could transfer to Ukraine has already been transferred. This year, 14 German-made Leopard-2 tanks have been added to this list. There is no doubt that Warsaw will continue to supply weapons and military equipment to the Kyiv regime, as far as its capabilities are sufficient for this, ”said Andreev.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would receive compensation from the EU for the supply of weapons to Kiev in the amount of €800-900 million. In exchange for the arms and military equipment sent to Ukraine, Poland plans to purchase modern ammunition with these funds and create technological lines for the production of various types of weapons.

About Polish mercenaries in Ukraine, about the goals of Warsaw’s foreign policy and about the anti-Russian attacks of Polish politicians – read in an interview with Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev to Izvestia:

