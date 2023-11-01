Russia is awaiting information from the Egyptian authorities regarding the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov spoke about this on the TV channel “Star” on Monday, November 1st.

According to the ambassador, the evacuation of Russians and citizens of other countries should take place through the Rafah checkpoint.

“We are actively working with the Egyptian authorities in order to withdraw <...> about 600 Russian citizens and a little more than 300 citizens of other countries, our neighbors, mainly CIS countries. We are in active contact, we are ready. As soon as the crossing is opened for our citizens, we will do all this,” he said.

In addition, Viktorov said that at the moment there are no decisions on the evacuation of Russian diplomatic missions in Israel.

“Bye [речь не идет] about evacuation measures for employees of the embassy, ​​consulate general in Haifa and others [городах]“We are monitoring the development of the situation, but to date we have not made such decisions,” he said.

Earlier, on October 31, the possibility of evacuating foreign citizens from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone through Egyptian territory was discussed between the special representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih Nagari.

On the same day, the special representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov, at a meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, also pointed out the importance of the safe evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, on October 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Russian Federation would make every effort to remove the country’s citizens from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.