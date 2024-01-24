Russian citizens who are in Iraq can vote in the Russian presidential elections in March 2024. The procedure here will take place earlier than in the Russian Federation. This is necessary so that the voting falls on a weekend, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev said in an interview with Izvestia.

“Three sites will be opened in Iraq: on the territory of the embassy in Baghdad, as well as in the consulates general in Erbil and Basra. Of course, we approach the elections as the most important event and will provide Russian citizens in Iraq with all the necessary conditions for voting,” the diplomat said.

At the same time, Kutrashev noted that the Russian diplomatic mission will pay special attention to citizens who work in the country under a contract at oil facilities.

“We do not expect them to leave their protected settlements – we will go to them ourselves, and mobile voting will be organized. We have already established this mechanism,” he added.

