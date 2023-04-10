The rejection of Russian energy resources is a politically motivated decision by Berlin, largely made under pressure from outside. This was stated in an exclusive interview with Izvestia by Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev.

“The rejection of Russian energy resources is a politically motivated decision by Berlin, largely made under pressure from outside. As is known, Russia supplied the FRG with more than half of the total volume of natural gas and coal supplied here, and more than 30% of crude oil. The German economy, thanks to exceptionally profitable, reliable, long-term supplies of Russian energy carriers, secured competitive advantages in the world market and used them for decades. The successful socio-economic model of Germany was largely based on this, ”he emphasized.

According to him, “now it is in the past.” At the same time, the dissatisfaction of ordinary Germans is caused by high inflation, rising prices for heating and electricity, a drop in real incomes and purchasing power.

“Is this related to the consequences of the energy crisis? Directly,” the diplomat concluded.

