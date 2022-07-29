Russian Ambassador to London Kelin predicted an interesting dialogue between Truss and Putin

Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said that he would be interested to see the dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the candidate for the post of British Prime Minister, the current Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom Liz Truss. About this he declared LBC radios.

At the same time, the head of the diplomatic mission predicted that there would be no point in the conversation if Truss did not intend to listen to the arguments of the Russian side.

Truss had earlier promised that if she was elected Prime Minister of Great Britain, she would meet with Putin at the G20 summit, challenge him for a conversation and “siege him.” In turn, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that “the besieger with the caller did not grow.”