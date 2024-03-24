Specialists from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) traveled several times to the territory of Ukraine in connection with its request to invoke Article 10 of the Chemical Convention (assistance and protection in the use or threat of use of chemical weapons), the Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW told Izvestia Vladimir Tarabrin.

“Ozkhozhniki got acquainted with the situation “on the ground”, but of course, as it was presented to them by the Ukrainian authorities, they provided “advisory assistance” to the Ukrainians, including training sessions. All this is generously sponsored by Western countries, which are pursuing their own unseemly goals here,” he noted.

The OPCW Technical Secretariat received information from Russia about cases of the use of toxic chemicals by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In early March, the Russian side said that Ukraine was using a wide range of toxic chemicals against Russian military personnel and officials – from fertilizers, pesticides, defoliants, caustic cleaners and paint products to biotoxins and chemicals.

According to the Russian ambassador, a group of OPCW technical specialists of various profiles is now on standby, monitoring and studying all incoming information.

“The same experts, if necessary, should be involved in clarifying all the circumstances if we are talking about a serious incident. According to the technical secretariat, this has not yet come to this,” the diplomat said.

