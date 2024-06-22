The American administration is “shaking” from Russia’s successes. This statement was made by the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, reports RIA News.

He noted that Washington is trying to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. “In fact, many official representatives are simply running away from us and do not want to start a serious conversation, ignoring Putin’s proposals,” said the head of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, Antonov Antonov said that he intended to ask representatives of the White House, with whom he was scheduled to meet, “where America is heading in relations with Russia.” The diplomat clarified that he hopes to receive a clear and precise answer to his question in the coming days.