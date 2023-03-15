Russian Ambassador Antonov says he denied US State Department accusations over downed MQ-9 UAV

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, following a meeting with representatives of the US State Department, denied all accusations against the Russian Air Force regarding the downed American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) MQ-9 in the Black Sea and voiced Moscow’s concerns about US actions in the region. This is reported TASS.

“Yesterday I was invited to the State Department, where I had a thirty-minute conversation with Deputy Secretary of State Karen Donfried. Moreover, for 15 minutes we spoke directly on this topic and for 15 minutes about Russian concerns regarding various aspects of US activities,” the diplomat said.

On Tuesday, March 14, AFP reported that an MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed into the Black Sea. The United States noted that he was conducting a routine operation in international airspace, but the drone touched the Russian aircraft accompanying him.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that the American drone did indeed fall in the Black Sea, but domestic fighters did not come into contact with it. The agency clarified that the drone began to maneuver sharply, and then lost control.