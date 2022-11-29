Residents of Canada are outraged by the actions of the country’s authorities regarding euthanasia, which is periodically used even in cases of curable diseases. This was announced on Tuesday, November 29, by Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov in an interview with Izvestia.

“Canadians are outraged. When elderly people, veterans, seriously ill people, instead of being treated, and they do not have incurable diseases, they can be treated, but it will be long, expensive, they are told: “You have another choice, you can now get here vaccinate and sleep peacefully.” And Canadian society was outraged at what they were getting into,” he said.

Stepanov stressed that the indignation of Canadians can be seen in social networks, local newspapers and on television. The issue of euthanasia remains the subject of “internal debate” in the country.

“It is clear that from our (Russian — Ed.) point of view, this is a completely unacceptable concept, but there are such problems here (in Canada — Ed.),” the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, in January, the Austrian government introduced permission for terminally ill and long-term suffering seriously ill citizens to use the right to receive assistance in indirect euthanasia. Now the above category of people can use this service by writing a special application.

In March 2021, the Spanish Parliament approved a law legalizing euthanasia. Spain has become one of the few countries that allows terminally ill patients to use the assistance service for dying.