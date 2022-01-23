Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said that the Venezuelan constitution prohibits the deployment of Russian military bases in the country. About this he told on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev Live”.

The diplomat called this issue “obvious”, noting that for this “it is enough to look” into the basic law of the Latin American republic. However, Russian military specialists continue to work in Venezuela, increasing its defense capability, Melik-Bagdasarov added.

At the same time, a representative of the Russian diplomatic mission admitted that Moscow and Caracas could increase military cooperation in the event of increased pressure from the United States. As the diplomat said, the forms of interaction can be different. He stressed that Venezuela has a developed port infrastructure and everything you need.

“There are also deep-water ports here, there are also civilian ports, there are various bases of the Venezuelan navy,” he added on the air of Solovyov Live.

Earlier, on January 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that bilateral Russian-Venezuelan cooperation “is of a very multifaceted and partnership nature.”

In particular, the Russian leader expressed support to his Venezuelan counterpart regarding the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities to strengthen sovereignty and ensure the country’s socio-economic development.