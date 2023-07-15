Russian Ambassador to Belgium Tokovinin: NATO is on the verge of a direct military clash with Russia

The United States and its NATO allies, continuing to arm the Kiev regime, are balancing on the verge of a military clash with Russia, declared Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin on the air of the Russia-24 TV channel.

According to him, Western countries continue to hold the line to escalate the conflict. According to the diplomat, this is evidenced by the statements made by the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance at the summit in Vilnius. “Weapons continue to be delivered, which are becoming more destructive and long-range, and thus the alliance, no doubt, is teetering on the extremely dangerous verge of sliding into a direct military clash with Russia,” he warned of the danger.

According to Tokovinin, American curators use the Kiev regime as a strike force. He added that Washington “continues to bet on inflating confrontation and juggling the slogan of Russia’s military defeat.”

At the summit, NATO officially recognized Russia as its main threat. The document says that Moscow violated the principles and norms that contributed to a stable European security order.