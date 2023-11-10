Russian Ambassador Meshkov was outraged by Paris’s statements on the incident with the Stars of David

The French Foreign Ministry’s accusations of “Russian interference” in the Stars of David incident are outrageous. This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov, reports RIA News.

“The statements made yesterday by the French Foreign Ministry are completely outrageous. We believe that this kind of action is aimed at further worsening the already difficult Russian-French relations,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador noted that the French side did not even conduct an investigation, which is necessary in such cases, and immediately made accusations. He stressed that Russia is waiting for a “thorough investigation” and recalled that the defendants who appeared in the case are not of Russian origin.

Earlier, the European Commission criticized the surge in incidents related to anti-Semitism in the countries of the European Union. It is noted that recently in Germany they threw Molotov cocktails at a synagogue, and in France they painted Stars of David on the facades of houses.