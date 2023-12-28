The topic of interstate unification, a union of five states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS), is being discussed in Philippine circles, Russian Ambassador to Manila Marat Pavlov told Izvestia.

“I know that the BRICS topic is of interest here, but it may be premature to talk about the Philippines joining this association. Nevertheless, the republic is quite active and participates in many international integration processes. We must not forget that at the ASEAN platform we are actively interacting with the republic in the format of a dialogue partnership,” the ambassador noted.

As for applications from other countries in the region, the Philippines is monitoring integration processes and the involvement of their neighbors, especially those who have very close ties with the republic, Marat Pavlov emphasized.

In 2023, more than 40 countries have expressed a desire to join BRICS. Moreover, over 20 have already officially submitted applications. Among them are several ASEAN countries: Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia.

