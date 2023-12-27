Ambassador Bocan-Harchenko: the protest in Serbia began because of Vucic’s position on sanctions

Protests in Serbia began as a way of putting pressure on it because of the position of President Aleksandar Vucic, who did not want to join anti-Russian sanctions. About this in an interview with RTVI TV channel reported Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

“The pressure is very high. It was the issue of Serbia’s non-joining of anti-Russian sanctions that became the key reason for Western activity and pushing the opposition to protests,” the diplomat explained the reason for the protests.

Earlier, the former head of the Serbian Security and Information Agency (Serbian intelligence and counterintelligence) Alexander Vulin said that the West tried to repeat the Belarusian scenario in Serbia by supporting the protests that began on December 17 following the parliamentary elections.