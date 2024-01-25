Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexei Meshkov conveyed to French parliamentarians an appeal from the State Duma about the participation of French mercenaries in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine for the Kiev regime, he said on January 25. A day earlier, the State Duma adopted the corresponding draft appeal to the National Assembly of France.

“Yesterday I met with French parliamentarians and handed them this message from the State Duma and at the same time handed them a printout from the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in France, where there is a call for the French to join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion,” the ambassador quotes “RIA News“

Ambassador Meshkov is confident that the French authorities cannot but know about the participation of their citizens as mercenaries on the side of Kyiv. In addition, the call indicates who can become a member of the legion and includes a special form to fill out.

“My French interlocutors reacted as if they were seeing this for the first time. But I’m not sure that this is exactly the case,” the diplomat noted.

Meshkov recalled that it has become a tradition for French diplomats to accuse Russia of disinformation, despite the fact that “they themselves know where the truth is.”

“Therefore, unfortunately, we have to talk with those who express the opposite point of view. This is the meaning of diplomacy,” he said.

In their message, Russian parliamentarians expressed regret that the authorities of France, which once acted together with Russia as one of the initiators of military-political detente in Europe, are now “only prolonging the agony of the Nazi Kyiv regime.”

“Despite the fact that official Paris denies the participation of French mercenaries in the military conflict in Ukraine, and mercenary activity is prohibited by French law, objective information about losses in neo-Nazi mercenary units reliably indicates the opposite,” the statement says. message.

On January 19, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced that parliamentarians intend to appeal to the French National Assembly (the lower house of the French parliament) in connection with the liquidation by the Russian military of French mercenaries who took part in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He noted that mercenary activity is prohibited by law in France.

On January 18, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters that the French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the diplomatic department after the destruction by the Russian military of a temporary deployment point for foreign fighters in Kharkov.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on January 16, Russian forces carried out a high-precision strike on the temporary deployment point of foreign fighters in Kharkov, most of whom were French mercenaries. As a result of the strike, about 60 militants were killed and more than 20 were wounded.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.