Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Maslennikov: the expulsion of a diplomat will negatively affect relations between countries

Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Vladislav Maslennikov commented on the decision of Podgorica to declare the Russian diplomat persona non grata on the Russia 24 TV channel. According to him, this will negatively affect relations with Moscow, which, in turn, will definitely respond to the expulsion of a diplomat from the country. TASS.

“Undoubtedly, it will have a negative impact on the development of bilateral relations. Of course, it will not remain without an appropriate answer, ”said Maslennikov.

The ambassador, who was handed the note, noted that the Montenegrin authorities did not begin to explain the reasons for such a decision. He also added that the majority of the country’s inhabitants, unlike the government, support Russia’s position and do not show Russophobia.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West is trying to turn Montenegro and North Macedonia into tools in the anti-Russian game.