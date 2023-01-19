Russian Ambassador Stepanov: the reason for the call to the Canadian Foreign Ministry was the destruction of a house in Dnepropetrovsk

Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov explained why he was summoned to the Canadian Foreign Ministry. He stated this in an interview with RIA News.

Stepanov gave the reason for the call to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and explained that he was invited to the department against the backdrop of the destruction of a house in Ukrainian Dnepropetrovsk. Although earlier the head of the ministry, Melanie Joly, said that the diplomat was summoned to condemn the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, who considered the goal of the anti-Russian policy of the West “the final solution of the” Russian question “.”

“I also saw this statement by Joly, in fact, after the fact – after the meeting. I was a little surprised, because this invitation to the Foreign Ministry was for the Canadian side to make a demarche to me about the tragedy in Dnepropetrovsk. It was only about this,” he stressed.

The ambassador emphasized that he rejected Ottawa’s attempts to accuse Moscow of destroying the house in Dnepropetrovsk.

Earlier, Stepanov said that he was called to the Canadian Foreign Ministry by 16:00 local time (00:00 Moscow time).

The collapse of a residential high-rise building in Dnepropetrovsk was reported on Saturday, January 14. Local authorities said nine people died and 64 were injured in the incident.