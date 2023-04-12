Russian Ambassador Stepanov calls new Canadian sanctions a gesture of empty symbolism

Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said that Ottawa’s new anti-Russian sanctions are “another gesture of empty symbolism” that will not affect Russian citizens and companies in any way. He shared his opinion in an interview with TASS.

According to the diplomat, the introduction of restrictions is connected “with the arrival of a representative of the Kyiv regime”, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“It is clear that the functionaries in the office of Prime Minister Trudeau are experiencing a genre crisis: they want to somehow bite Russia, but it doesn’t work. Hence this absurd sanctions nonsense,” Stepanov said.

The Russian ambassador also noted that the package of military assistance to Kyiv from Canada in the form of light small arms (SALW) does not make sense, since “SALW in Ukraine abound.” Thus, Ottawa wants to declare its help and “show off,” the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, Canada expanded anti-Russian sanctions – restrictive measures are introduced against 14 individuals and 34 legal entities. In particular, restrictive measures are being introduced against persons associated with the private military company (PMC) Wagner.