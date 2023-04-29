Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on April 28 that the report of MEP Vladimir Bilchik, adopted by the Foreign Policy Committee of the European Parliament (EP), is an interference in the internal affairs of the republic.

The EP Foreign Policy Committee adopted Bilchik’s report on Serbia for 2022, in which he praised the reforms carried out by the republic in the field of law and criticized Serbia’s reluctance to impose sanctions against Russia.

“The MEP does not shy away from unceremonious interference in the internal affairs of sovereign Serbia, expressing disagreement with the appointment of (Aleksandar. – Ed.) Vulin to the post of head of the Security and Information Agency. All this, which is symptomatic, is combined with the praise of the regime of the Kosovo “prime minister” (Albina. – Ed.) Kurti in the report on Kosovo by the EU members,” the diplomat said in a statement. Telegram channel embassies.

As Botsan-Kharchenko noted, the “freedom of the media” in the report comes down to displaying exclusively Western opinion. According to him, Bilchik is trying to fight “the objective reality”, in which the absolute majority of the Serbian population supports Russia.

Earlier, on April 25, Ivan Kostic, a Serbian deputy from the Doors party, told Izvestia that soon the entire Serbian public would openly support Russia’s policy towards Ukraine.

On April 24, the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia did not support the draft resolution on the imposition of sanctions against Russia, proposed by the chairman of the committee and MP from the Freedom and Justice Party Borko Stefanovic.

On April 19, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that Belgrade was striving to remain military neutral, despite Sweden’s demand to impose sanctions against Russia and coordinate its foreign policy with Europe.

On April 7, Vučić said that the Serbian authorities were trying to maintain their neutrality towards the West and Russia, but did not guarantee that this could be maintained.

On the same day, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with Izvestia that the European Union was exerting unprecedented pressure on Serbia.

On March 26, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic pointed out that Western countries unfairly demand that Belgrade impose sanctions against Russia, but at the same time they themselves increase trade with the Russian Federation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 14 that Russia highly appreciates the position of Serbia, which refused to join the anti-Russian sanctions under unprecedented pressure.

Prior to that, on January 23, Vučić said that Serbia, due to the conflict in Ukraine, was under attack from the West, which threatens the country with stopping European integration, stopping investments and sanctions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.