Ambassador Bocan-Kharchenko: Serbia’s sovereign position on the issue of neutrality commands respect

Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko called Serbia’s position on the issue of military-political neutrality inspiring respect. His words are quoted in Telegram– channel of the diplomatic mission.

Thus, the diplomat commented on the adoption in Brussels of a joint declaration of the European Union (EU) and NATO. He noted that the document revealed the essence of the European Union, which has entered the service of the North Atlantic Alliance, demonstrated the lack of political will in Brussels and its subordination to the “hegemon” of the United States.

“The sovereign position of Belgrade in favor of military-political neutrality commands respect,” Botan-Kharchenko stressed.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the joint declaration signed by the European Union (EU) and NATO implies the complete subordination of Brussels to the tasks of the North Atlantic Alliance.