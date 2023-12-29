Russian Ambassador Antonov: the US reaction to the attacks on Ukraine speaks of the success of the North Military District

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov assessed the US reaction to the attacks of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) on Ukraine. According to him, which he quotes Telegram– channel of the diplomatic mission, this indicates the success of the special military operation (SVO).

The diplomat noted that the tasks of the West have not changed; they want to defeat Russia on the battlefield, inflict economic defeat with sanctions and cause a split in society. However, their attempts were not successful; over the past year, the country has consolidated and strengthened the combat readiness of the military, as evidenced by the attack on December 29.

Antonov noted that if the United States had thought about the Ukrainian people, it would have resolved the conflict by stopping the hybrid war. “Aggressive statements calling for an even more violent military confrontation lead to serious consequences not only for regional but also for global security,” the diplomat added.

The ambassador expressed the opinion that the historical responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine lies with the United States. He also warned that any attacks on Russia's security would receive a decisive response.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the conflict in Ukraine threatens NATO and the security of Europe. The head of the White House issued a special statement in connection with Russia's massive missile attack on Ukrainian territory. He called the attack the largest since February 2022 and called on Congress to quickly allocate funds to further support Kyiv.