Russian Ambassador to Poland Andreev admitted the possibility of breaking diplomatic relations between the countries

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev in an interview with Izvestia allowed the possibility of breaking diplomatic relations between Moscow and Warsaw.

“This possibility always exists. Whether it becomes a reality depends on the decisions of our leadership and the Polish authorities,” he said.

In addition, the ambassador commented on the situation with Poland’s claims that Russia has its own facilities in the country. He warned that Moscow could mirror the removal of its buildings. According to him, there is less Polish real estate in Russia, but it exists.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained why the country does not expel the Russian ambassador. According to him, such a decision should be made at the level of the EU or NATO. Morawiecki noted that expelling the Russian ambassador is a simple task, explaining that in this case, Moscow will send the Polish ambassador in response.