Ambassador Antonov: several dozen employees of the Russian diplomatic mission will leave the United States by July 1

Several dozen employees of the Russian diplomatic mission will leave the United States by July 1. About it reported Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on the air of Channel One.

He recalled that at the end of last year, more than 40 Russian diplomats and administrative and technical staff of the diplomatic mission were forced to leave the United States.

“A few dozen more will leave the United States by July 1,” the ambassador added.

Earlier, Antonov said that the Americans continue their policy of reducing Russia’s diplomatic presence in the United States. This is how he commented on the order of the American authorities that 30 more Russian diplomats should leave the country in early January.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called the prospect of improving relations between the Russian Federation and the United States unpredictable. He noted that the problems “did not start yesterday.” The diplomat did not dare to give optimistic forecasts regarding the normalization of relations, but stressed that in the current situation, Moscow is ready for negative scenarios.